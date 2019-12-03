Question raised as movement continues: What is a second-amendment sanctuary?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – As local governments continue to propose or enact second-amendment sanctuaries, a question remains: What is a second-amendment sanctuary?

Virginia Beach-based attorney, Timothy Anderson, took to Facebook to explain what it is through videos.

“Sanctuary zones are going to say, ‘fine, we’re not going to use our resources,’ but that doesn’t mean the state can’t do it.” Anderson told News 3. “It just means the local sheriff’s office and local police departments won’t use those resources to prosecute those cases.”

Second-amendment sanctuaries are a response to the the proposed gun laws filed for the 2020 General Assembly. Gloucester County is set to discuss its resolution Tuesday night. Southampton County approved its resolution on Monday, Nov. 25, as did the Town of Exmore on Monday, Dec. 2.

“I think that all of us should have the right to defend ourselves, protect our families and our homes, and our neighbors,” Ray Wamsley, a Gloucester resident, said.

Anderson added that while a municipality may have declared itself a second-amendment sanctuary, it does not mean complete immunity from the state law. State officials could still prosecute someone.

“It will fall on the state to enforce the laws and the state police would have to be the primary enforcers,” Anderson said. “There would not be enough, there aren’t enough.”

He said a second-amendment sanctuary declaration does not violate Virginia’s Dillon Rule. In this case, the local government is not enacting a new law to go against a state law. The difference is the municipality recognizes the law, but will not use its resources to enforce that law on the local level.

“The law is going to be much different next year,” He said. “Where we are today is going to be a substantially different place next year.”

Anderson said he will discuss second-amendment sanctuaries during tonight’s Virginia Beach City Council meeting. The topic is not on the agenda and will bring it up during the meeting’s public-comment portion.