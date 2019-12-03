Police searching for man in connection with Hampton 7-Eleven robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are asking for the public’s help in finding the man in connection with an early-morning robbery at a local 7-Eleven.

Just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers received a call in reference to a robbery that just happened at the 7-eleven in the 2700 block of N. Armistead Avenue.

An investigation revealed that the suspect entered the store with a firearm and demanded money. Authorities say after receiving an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the store on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male who was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, a white beanie hat, a black mask and black gloves. Police have not yet made any photos of the suspect available.

Anyone who has information about this robbery is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.

