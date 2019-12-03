Police search for missing Portsmouth teen in need of medication

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are asking for help to find a missing Portsmouth teen.

According to detectives, 13-year-old Keava Smith was last seen in front of her home in the 200 block of Sandpiper Drive on Monday 2 p.m.

Detectives are concerned for Keava’s well-being because no one has had contact with her since she was last seen and she is in need of medication, which she does not have with her.

Keava K. Smith is a black female, about 5’5” tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. At this time, a clothing description is not known, police said.

If you have seen Smith or know her whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app.