Play dodgeball to support a great cause in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Get your dodge on while supporting a great local cause this month!

Flex 4 Change is presenting the Best in the Beach Dodgeball Tournament which will support the local homeless ministry 99forthe1.

The event doesn’t cost money, all you have to do is bring one (or more if you’ve got it) gently used coat, jacket or sweater donation when you arrive. The donations will go right back to 99forthe1 to support our homeless community this winter.

The event is December 14 from 2-6 p.m. at Beach Fc (3052 Buckner Blvd., Virginia Beach). This is a 5v5 double-elimination tournament with single elimination playoffs rounds to see what team will come out victorious and claim the title “Best of the Beach.”

Eight teams are still needed to make the tournament a success.

Once a team of five – eight people is formed you will choose a leader and that leader will need to message the event page to submit their team. Click here to message the event planners.

J&K Style Grill food truck will be there serving up delicious eats!

Beach FC Sports Club is also a drop off location from now until December 14 at anytime if you cannot make the event but want to donate coats.