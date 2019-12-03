× Open your wallet for a worthy cause on Giving Tuesday

The days immediately following Thanksgiving are mostly dedicated to opening our wallets for ourselves and loved ones, but Tuesday, consider giving to a local nonprofit.

Giving Tuesday was founded in 2012 to encourage people to do good, whether it’s with their time, voice or, of course, money.

Among the causes to support are traditional charities that help the homeless to museums that rely on public donations to programs to help people fight addictions.

The website, givingtuesday.org, includes a way to search for nonprofits by city.

For example, the first cause that comes up for Virginia Beach is “99 for the 1,” known for its truck that helps those without a home feel good again through a shower, a shave or new clothes.

