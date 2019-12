CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Officials with the Chesapeake Fire and Police Departments rescued a man from the water Tuesday evening.

Authorities were called to the area of Riverstone Way around the Oaklette Bridge for a water rescue around 5:12 p.m. Police officers arrived minutes later and were able to pull the man from the water.

The man was taken to a local hospital.

There is no further information.

