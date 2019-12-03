× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: More sunshine, still cool before front arrives Friday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

A cool and dry midweek… Clouds will return tonight as winds relax. Lows will drop to the low 40s and 30s. A stray shower is possible.

Clouds will clear out again Wednesday morning. Highs will return to the low and mid 50s with mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon. Breezy conditions will return out of the west at 10 to 15 mph.

Expect wall-to-wall sunshine with highs in the low 50s on Thursday. Breezy conditions remain, NW at 10 to 15 mph.

More clouds will build in with a chance for a few showers on Friday along with the passage of a cold front. Rain chances are pretty iffy but worth keeping an eye on Friday as a cold front moves in. Highs will drop from the mid 50s on Friday to the mid 40s on Saturday, behind the front.

Tonight: Clouds Return. Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Winds: W/SW 5-10

Wednesday: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W 10-15

Wednesday Night: Mostly Clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: W 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 3rd

2000 Winter Storm: Southeast Virginia 4″-12″

