Kitchen classics under $50 that make great gifts

Testers for Consumer Reports have put hundreds of small appliances through their paces. Here are some standouts that are worth sharing with your friends and family.

What to get your favorite caffeine-lover? A Bella coffee maker is a Consumer Reports Best Buy, based on its performance - scoring better than coffee makers

costing twice as much - and its price - just $40-dollars. It has a comfortable, balanced carafe and got Excellent marks for its clear, convenient controls.

If you'd like to be invited for morning waffles, gift this CR Best Buy - the Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker. It features a groove to catch batter

overflow, so no messy counters. Testers gave it top marks for browning, and it performed well on all of it's settings.

The top-rated Brita water pitcher filters as it pours, so no more waiting for the water to pass through. It earned a score of Very Good from CR testers for reducing flavor and odor in water. Write 'Drink Me' on the card and you're done!

Got a baker on your list? Cuisinart's Power Advantage hand mixer whipped the competition when it came to mixing cookie dough. It has five speeds and the

beaters easily pop in and out for cleaning.

And if you want to be remembered for generations to come, give your cook the gift of...cast iron! The 12-inch, pre-seasoned skillet from Lodge does an excellent job of searing and browning foods. Testers gave it 'Good' marks for baking cornbread as well.

