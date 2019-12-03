Kamala Harris drops out of 2020 presidential race

Sen. Kamala Harris has withdrawn her candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to CBS News.
CBS News says that Harris informed her staff Tuesday of her decision to suspend her campaign. She is expected to post a video announcement soon.
Primary opponent Joe Biden responded to the news of her departure from the race by calling her a “first-rate intellect,” a “first-rate candidate, and “a solid, solid person” who is “loaded with talent.”
