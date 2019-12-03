Kamala Harris drops out of 2020 presidential race

Sen. Kamala Harris has withdrawn her candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to CBS News.

.@edokeefe on Kamala Harris dropping out of the presidential race: "It was clear that there had been struggles behind the scenes to come up with a coherent message" https://t.co/SPVyvXau0O pic.twitter.com/y9bDpzm8Dt — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 3, 2019

Kamala Harris is ending her presidential bid, according to a campaign aide and a source familiar with her decision.

CBS News says that Harris informed her staff Tuesday of her decision to suspend her campaign. She is expected to post a video announcement soon.

Primary opponent Joe Biden responded to the news of her departure from the race by calling her a “first-rate intellect,” a “first-rate candidate, and “a solid, solid person” who is “loaded with talent.”

To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today. But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.https://t.co/92Hk7DHHbR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated.