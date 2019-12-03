Kamala Harris drops out of 2020 presidential race

Posted 1:19 pm, December 3, 2019, by , Updated at 01:28PM, December 3, 2019

Sen. Kamala Harris has withdrawn her candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to CBS News.

Kamala Harris is ending her presidential bid, according to a campaign aide and a source familiar with her decision.

CBS News says that Harris informed her staff Tuesday of her decision to suspend her campaign. She is expected to post a video announcement soon.

Primary opponent Joe Biden responded to the news of her departure from the race by calling her a “first-rate intellect,” a “first-rate candidate, and “a solid, solid person” who is “loaded with talent.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

