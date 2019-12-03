Home for the Holidays concert preview on Coast Live

Posted 12:53 pm, December 3, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Home for the Holidays is a family friendly holiday celebration with food, fun and free entertainment, with all proceeds benefiting the USO, an organization assisting active duty military members in the community. Letha Holland Deel, Jason Kypros and Michael Oberdorfer from The Guava Jam Band join us to perform "Walking in a Winter Wonderland" as a special preview of the Home for the Holidays concert event.

Home for the Holidays will take place on Saturday, December 7th at 4:00 and 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 8th at 4:00 p.m. at Sandler Center for the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach. For more information visit homefortheholidaysconcert.com/.

