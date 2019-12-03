Hampton native Allen Iverson Gym-mortalized by Bethel High School, his alma mater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - One of the best basketball players will be holding court at his alma mater forever.

Tuesday, Bethel High School named its gymnasium and basketball court after hoops icon Allen Iverson - who led Bethel to state championships in both basketball and football prior to graduating in 1994 and embarking on a Hall of Fame career.

"There's going to be some kids that come through this place, and I don't want them to be like Allen Iverson," the 11-time NBA All-Star told News 3. "I want them to be better than Allen Iverson. I couldn't have done this by myself. This world is so hard, you need people to help you and guide you."

As friends, family members and dignitaries showered him with praise for setting an example for those that come after him and for staying true to his hometown, the 4-time NBA scoring champion was visibly moved - shedding tears as he gave remarks.

"This is my home - this is who I am," Iverson explained when asked why he became emotional. "I am Virginia and these people have been supporting me my whole career, my whole life. It's just a beautiful feeling seeing people that are here that actually care."

Officials with Hampton City Schools tell News 3 Iverson has been making donations to Bethel's boys and girls programs for 15 years, and the decision to name the gym and court after him is a way to say thank you.