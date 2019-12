FRANKLIN, Va. – The Franklin Police Department needs help to identify a person who may be connected to break in.

On December 1 cars in the downtown area and the Clay Street corridor were broken into, they said.

As police investigate they ask for anyone who has information about the crime to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.

Information that leads to an arrest can earn the caller a cash reward, police said.