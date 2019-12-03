× First Warning Forecast: Tracking sunshine and seasonable temperatures

Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 30s. Not as breezy to start the day.

Low rain chances on Wednesday. Expect skies to be clear to partly cloudy. Winds will pick up out of the west at 10-20 mph by lunchtime. Temperatures will be closer to seasonable with highs in the mid 50s.

Rain chances will remain low on Thursday. Temperatures will be mainly in the low 50s. Rain chances will increase on Friday as a strong cold front moves through. Just keeping a 20 percent chance right now. Highs will top out in the low and mid 50s.

A big drop in temperatures for Saturday. Many areas will be 10 degrees colder than Friday with highs struggling to get out of the low and mid 40s. A bit milder on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a shower.

Rain chances will increase to start the work week, but temperatures will increase as well. Expect highs in the low 60s with a 50/50 shot for some rain. Tuesday will warm to the mid 60s with a 40 percent chance for some showers.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed Trace)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

