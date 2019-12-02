Unusual visitor forces its way into closed H&R Block office in Virginia Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - An unusual visitor forced its way into a closed H&R Block office in Virginia Beach.

Harry Patterson Jr. was stunned Monday morning when he saw a bald eagle inside the office next to his Allstate Insurance location.

“I was on the phone with my friend, and there’s a bald eagle inside of the H&R Block. I couldn’t believe what I was saying,” said Patterson. “I said, 'Let me FaceTime you so you can see this thing.'"

He started capturing images of the bird on his phone.

“At first I didn’t realize how he got in there. I mean, what is H&R Block doing? What kind of promotion are they doing here?" said Patterson.

Patterson works at the Allstate Insurance located at 665 Newtown Road. The H&R Block office is next door, but it's closed until tax season.

“I guess he did not need insurance, so he didn’t come through my window. He would’ve been in good hands if he came through my office,” said Patterson. “I guess he wanted to get in there and get his taxes done early."

It appears the bald eagle broke the window and got in.

Virginia Beach Animal Control was contacted.

“It wasn’t making any noise, didn’t appear to be injured, wasn’t limping around,” said Patterson.

He said the bird eventually got out the same way he got in and flew away.

H&R Block said the window was repaired and the glass was replaced Monday afternoon.

“It has been an interesting day today - quite a Monday,” said Patterson.

He said he is glad the bird didn’t appear to be injured.