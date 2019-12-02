Police searching for suspect accused of using counterfeit currency in Suffolk stores

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are searching for a suspect they say was using counterfeit currency to purchase prepaid Visa Gift Cards.

The subject is identified as 24-year-old Natesha Lashay Cheeks of Suffolk. She is further described as about 5’02”, 150 pounds, with brown eyes.

The incidents in question occurred on November 13, at the Rite Aid in the 1500 block of Holland Road, and on November 25, at the Family Dollar in the 800 block of East Washington Street.

In each incident, police say Cheeks allegedly passed $400 in counterfeit currency to purchase Visa Gift Cards.

Anyone with information about Cheek’s whereabouts is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.