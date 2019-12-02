Police arrest Suffolk man after rape investigation involving female minor

Posted 1:57 pm, December 2, 2019, by , Updated at 01:58PM, December 2, 2019

John Michael Brown

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk police have made an arrest in a rape investigation involving a minor.

The alleged incidents in question involved a known juvenile female, police say.

22-year-old John Michael Brown of Suffolk was arrested on November 27, following Direct Indictment, on charges including four counts of rape; forcible sodomy of a victim under age 13; object sexual penetration by force or helpless; taking indecent liberties with a child under age 15; four counts of forced aggravated sexual battery of a victim aged 13-14; two counts of carnal knowledge of a child aged 13 -15; abuse and neglect of children reckless disregard; and cruelty and injuries to children.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Brown is currently being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

