NORFOLK, Va. - Monday, the Bobby Wilder era ended at Old Dominion University.

The Monarchs parted ways with their only head football coach in history when the 11-year bench boss resigned following his third straight losing season.

At his farewell press conference, Wilder said he "lived the dream" for 4,373 days as ODU head football coach. News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler takes a look back at Bobby's first day (February 13, 2007), his last day (December 2, 2019) and many more in between.