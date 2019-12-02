Navy Sailor facing child pornography charges; court documents detail incidents leading to arrest

NORFOLK, Va. – Court documents are giving new details about what led to the arrest of a Navy Sailor.

23-year-old Cody Iverson is accused of trying to engage sexually with two girls he believed to be 13 and 14 years old.

Documents say he sent hundreds of messages, pictures and graphic videos, but was actually talking to an undercover investigator. The alleged conversations spanned from October to November.

According to a criminal complaint, the Navy Sailor sent photos “in what appeared to be government issued digital camo pants.”

Records show he was told numerous times the alleged girls were under age but his advances continued.

At one point authorities say Iverson was sending crude photos from inside of his Norfolk residence that was “listed for Iverson with his employer.” In this case, his employer is the Navy.

Neighbors were shocked to hear the news. They didn’t want to reveal their names but told News 3, “It’s just really sad because I’ve never had any problems with anybody [in the neighborhood] and I would never have thought this was going on, to be honest with you.”

A new search warrant also reveals Iverson admitted online to having sex with another girl around 14 years old. At this point, authorities say they cannot substantiate that claim or not.

Though Iverson was living in Norfolk, the charges stem from Isle of Wight County.

Lt. Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office says they investigate these crimes heavily.

At one point, the accused was willing to drive from Norfolk to Isle of Wight Co. to meet the teens. Potter says that’s what makes this case even more troubling, “to me, that is very concerning when you have that type of predator who will travel to Smithfield or Isle of Wight County to meet up with one of our young people.”

Iverson is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail, awaiting another court appearance in January.

News 3 reached out to the Navy to find out Iverson’s rank and command. They say they are looking into specifics.