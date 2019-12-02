× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: More rain to start the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers to start the work week… Don’t forget your umbrella today! We will see a blend of partly to mostly cloudy skies with on and off showers through the day. Temperatures will only reach the low 50s today, much cooler than yesterday and a few degrees below normal for this time of year. It will be breezy today, WNW at 10 to 15 with gusts to 20 mph.

The mix of clouds and scattered showers will continue tonight. Winds will ramp up, NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Lows will drop to the mid 30s overnight.

We will see more sunshine and a dry stretch through mid-week. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Highs will linger in the low to mid 50s.

More clouds will build in with a chance for a few showers on Friday. Rain chances are pretty iffy but worth keeping an eye on Friday and the cold front moving in.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers, Breezy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: WNW 10-15G20

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers, Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW/W 10-15G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 2nd

1896 Winter Storm: 8.0″ snow Norfolk

