Here are the 10 most common puppy names of 2019

Trupanion, a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, combed it’s database of over 500,000 pets to find out what the most popular puppy names were for 2019!

If you happen to bring home a new furry friend this season, you may want to use this list as inspiration when you’re considering names.

Most common puppy names in 2019:

Luna Bella Charlie Bailey Lucy Cooper Max Daisy Bear Oliver

Trupanion also looked at puppy names from a historical perspective. ‘Luna’ tops the puppy name chart in 2019, but that wasn’t always the case. Looking back 10 years, Luna was barely a blip on the name game chart, not even cracking the list of top 20 names.

The name ‘Bella’, which is always neck and neck with the name ‘Charlie’, took a dip in 2017 and 2018, but has edged back to the #2 spot this year.