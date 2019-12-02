Hampton school to name gym after local Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame & former NBA player Allen Iverson

HAMPTON, Va. – Bethel High School is naming their gymnasium and basketball court after the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame and NBA player Allen Iverson.

The school will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of the new name on December 3 at 4:30 p.m., located at 1067 Big Bethel Road.

Guests will include Allen Iverson, Gary Moore of Moore Management & Entertainment, LLC, Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck, superintendent of Hampton City Schools Dr. Jeffery Smith , and School Board Chair member Ann Cherry.

Moore Management & Entertainment LLC have worked in conjunction with Crossover Promotions LLC, Allen Iverson, and Reebok International LTD as a major corporate supporting partner of the Bethel High School athletics program for over 15 years.

Allen Iverson and Gary Moore are past students of Bethel High School and remain committed to supporting the Academic Excellence of its student athletes in both boys and girls athletic programs.