× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a cold start Tuesday, wind chills near the upper 20s

It has been a chilly day with on and off showers. We’ve even seen a little bit of graupel. The sun has been in and out. The mix of clouds and scattered showers will continue tonight. Winds will ramp up, NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Lows will drop to the mid 30s overnight.Sunshine will return on Tuesday, but it will be cooler with many of us struggling to get out of the 40s. Morning wind chills in the 20s are possible. BRR!

Rain chances will remain low through Thursday. Temperatures will be mainly in the low 50s. Rain chances will increase on Friday as a strong cold front moves through. Just keeping a 20 percent chance right now. Highs will top out in the low and mid 50s. A big drop in temperatures for Saturday. Many areas will be 10 degrees colder than Saturday with highs struggling to get out of the mid 40s.Better chances to see some wet weather on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be warming back up to near 60 on Monday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

