× First Warning Forecast: Chilly, with a few showers to start the work week

A few spotty showers possible overnight. Temperatures will dip into the mid 40s. Some patchy fog is possible inland.

Showers will linger into Monday as the system pulls away. Especially during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs near 50.

Sunshine will return on Tuesday, but it will be cooler with many of us struggling to get out of the 40s. Morning wind chills in the 20s are possible. BRR!

Rain chances will remain low through Thursday. Temperatures will be mainly in the low 50s. Rain chances will increase on Friday as a strong cold front moves through. Just keeping a 20 percent chance right now. Highs will top out in the low and mid 50s. A big drop in temperatures for Saturday. Many areas will be 10 degrees colder than Saturday with highs struggling to get out of the mid 40s.Better chances to see some wet weather on Sunday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed Trace)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

