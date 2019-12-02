Birds and cat die in Virginia Beach house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Three birds and a cat died in a house fire that happened early Monday morning.

Fire was in the 1000 Block of Emporia Avenue and was reported around 5:30 a.m.

The Fire Department declared the house uninhabitable, adding two adults were displaced. There are also an unknown number of snakes that survived. They are in the process of being removed by animal control.

The American Red Cross is responding to help the residents.

Fire officials said the cause of fire is under investigation.