Act 3 Podcast: The Irishman, The Invisible Woman and Flat Earthers

This week we are joined by Treezy from the Kinda Movie Critics podcast to discuss “The Irishman.” This is a long awaited and much hyped film from Martin Scorsese, and we’re breaking down everything in our discussion. We’re talking about the digital de-ageing, the performances, the run-time. But it’s not all mobster talk this week. We’ve got a bunch of news stories including director Elizabeth Banks’ new project and the possibility of Michael B. Jordan playing Superman. This is a jam packed episode, so what are you waiting for? Click that play button!
Act One: News
–01:42 – Elizabeth Banks to direct and star in “The Invisible Woman”
–07:14 – “Rise of Skywalkwer” script almost ends up on ebay
–08:40 – Xfinity commerical reunites E.T. and Henry Thomas
–10:42 – “Tenet” prologue to play in front of IMAX screenings of “Rise of Skywalker”
–14:30 – The future of DC films and Michael B. Jordan as Superman?
Act Two: What We’re Watching
–18:45 – Treezy: “Watchmen,” “Succession” and “Godfather of Harlem”
–24:33 – Chandler – “Parasite,” “Frozen 2″and “Ford v Ferrari”
–31:15 – Steven and Chandler – “Behind the Curve”
Act Three: “The Irishman” Review/Discussion
–31:12 – Non-Spoilers
–59:50 – SPOILERS