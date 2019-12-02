Act 3 Podcast: The Irishman, The Invisible Woman and Flat Earthers

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

This week we are joined by Treezy from the Kinda Movie Critics podcast to discuss “The Irishman.” This is a long awaited and much hyped film from Martin Scorsese, and we’re breaking down everything in our discussion. We’re talking about the digital de-ageing, the performances, the run-time. But it’s not all mobster talk this week. We’ve got a bunch of news stories including director Elizabeth Banks’ new project and the possibility of Michael B. Jordan playing Superman. This is a jam packed episode, so what are you waiting for? Click that play button!