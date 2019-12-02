A preview of Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s holiday shows on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chorusmaster/staff conductor Robert Shoup and violinist Kirsty B. Green share some of the exciting details about the upcoming Virginia Symphony Orchestra shows that are sure to get you in the holiday spirit. Plus, Kirsty performs a violin version of "White Christmas" live in the studio.

Holiday Programming:

Holiday Pops!

Friday, December 13, 2019 | 8:00 p.m. | Ferguson Center for the Arts, Newport News

Saturday, December 14, 2019 | 8:00 p.m. | Harrison Opera House, Norfolk

Sunday, December 15, 2017 | 7:00 p.m. | Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach

PB&J Jingle Bell Jam

Sunday, December 15, 2019 | 3 p.m. | Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach

Holiday Brass

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 | 7:30 p.m. | St. Bede Catholic Church, Williamsburg

Thursday, December 19, 2019 | 7:00 p.m. | Chesapeake Conference Center, Chesapeake

Friday, December 20, 2019 | 7:00 p.m. | Suffolk Center for the Cultural Arts, Suffolk

Saturday, December 21, 2019 | 7:00 p.m. | Zeiders American Dream Theater, Virginia Beach

Handel’s Messiah

Thursday, December 19, 2019 | 7: 30 p.m. |Regent University, Virginia Beach

Friday, December 20, 2019 | 8:00 p.m. | First Baptist Church Newport News, Newport News

Saturday, December 21, 2019 | 8:00 p.m. | Harrison Opera House, Norfolk

Click here to enter to win four tickets to "Handel’s Messiah", presented by the Virginia Symphony. This holiday masterpiece features the timeless “Hallelujah” chorus and is sure to get you in the holiday mood!