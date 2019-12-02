A preview of Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s holiday shows on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chorusmaster/staff conductor Robert Shoup and violinist Kirsty B. Green share some of the exciting details about the upcoming Virginia Symphony Orchestra shows that are sure to get you in the holiday spirit. Plus, Kirsty performs a violin version of "White Christmas" live in the studio.
Holiday Programming:
Holiday Pops!
Friday, December 13, 2019 | 8:00 p.m. | Ferguson Center for the Arts, Newport News
Saturday, December 14, 2019 | 8:00 p.m. | Harrison Opera House, Norfolk
Sunday, December 15, 2017 | 7:00 p.m. | Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach
PB&J Jingle Bell Jam
Sunday, December 15, 2019 | 3 p.m. | Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach
Holiday Brass
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 | 7:30 p.m. | St. Bede Catholic Church, Williamsburg
Thursday, December 19, 2019 | 7:00 p.m. | Chesapeake Conference Center, Chesapeake
Friday, December 20, 2019 | 7:00 p.m. | Suffolk Center for the Cultural Arts, Suffolk
Saturday, December 21, 2019 | 7:00 p.m. | Zeiders American Dream Theater, Virginia Beach
Handel’s Messiah
Thursday, December 19, 2019 | 7: 30 p.m. |Regent University, Virginia Beach
Friday, December 20, 2019 | 8:00 p.m. | First Baptist Church Newport News, Newport News
Saturday, December 21, 2019 | 8:00 p.m. | Harrison Opera House, Norfolk
Presented by
Virginia Symphony Orchestra
www.virginiasymphony.org
