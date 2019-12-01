Woman homeless for 2 years in Virginia asks for help: ‘What more does it take?’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - A Richmond woman who gas been homeless for two years reached out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers trying to find a home.

Sharon Smith, 51, says she has been homeless for two years, basically living on the streets of Richmond.

Smith said she frequently stays on Richmond's Southside, but circumstances often have her moving around.

"I've slept in cars, I've sleep in people's screened in porches. I've even slept at the bus Stop on 31st and Hull Street," Smith said. "It's lit up on Hull Street."

Smith said she has been working with Richmond Behavioral Health Authority on finding a place to stay.

"I filled out about 30 sheets of paperwork," Smith said.

However, she said she was told she does not qualify for assistance.

"What more does it take for me to have a home?" she asked.

Officials with Richmond Behavioral Health Authority (RBHA) said they cannot address individual cases because of privacy laws.

Additionally, RBHA said they are actively working with about 4,000 individuals and families experiencing mental health and or substance use disorders, including some who are homeless.

RBHA has two housing programs designed to serve people who are living on the streets and their case managers continue to search for housing for their clients, officials said.