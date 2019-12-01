Seven from Sunday | NFL week 13

NEW YORK (NFL Communications) – Courtesy of NFL Communications, here’s a look at seven statistical highlights from games played at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 1, the 13th week of the 2019 season.

Baltimore quarterback LAMAR JACKSON rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens’ 20-17 victory over San Francisco. Jackson has four games with at least 100 rushing yards in 2019, surpassing MICHAEL VICK (three games in both 2004 and 2006) and RUSSELL WILSON (three in 2014) for the most by a quarterback in a single season in NFL history.

The BALTIMORE RAVENS have rushed for 2,494 yards this season, the third-most rushing yards by a team in its first 12 games of a season since 1970. Only the 1972 MIAMI DOLPHINS (2,586 rushing yards) and the 1975 BUFFALO BILLS (2,505) had more.

Green Bay quarterback AARON RODGERS passed for four touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 125.4 passer rating in the Packers’ 31-13 win at the New York Giants.

Rodgers has 23 career games with at least four touchdown passes, tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer BRETT FAVRE (23 games) for the fourth-most such games in NFL history. Only PEYTON MANNING (35 games), DREW BREES (34) and TOM BRADY (29, entering Sunday night) have more.

Giants running back SAQUON BARKLEY, who appeared in his 25th career game, registered 115 scrimmage yards (83 rushing, 32 receiving) on Sunday. It marked his 17th career game with at least 100 scrimmage yards, tied with BILLY SIMS (17 games) for the fourth-most such games by a player in his first 25 career games. Only EDGERRIN JAMES (21 games), Pro Football Hall of Famer ERIC DICKERSON (19) and EZEKIEL ELLIOTT (18) had more.

Pittsburgh rookie quarterback DEVLIN HODGES, making his second career start, threw a touchdown pass and recorded a 95.7 passer rating in the Steelers’ 20-13 win against Cleveland.

Hodges, who won his first career start in Week 6, joins ED RUBBERT (1987) as the only undrafted rookie quarterbacks to win each of their first two career starts since 1970.

Tennessee running back DERRICK HENRY rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown in the Titans’ 31-17 win at Indianapolis.

Henry, who rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns in Week 10 and had 159 rushing yards with two rushing touchdowns in Week 12, is the fifth player in NFL history to record at least 145 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in three consecutive games, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers JIM BROWN (1958), ERIC DICKERSON (1984) and O.J. SIMPSON (1976), as well as ADRIAN PETERSON (2012).

Carolina running back CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY registered seven receptions and 102 scrimmage yards (58 receiving, 44 rushing) in the Panthers’ Week 13 loss against Washington. He has 75 receptions through 12 games in the 2019 season.

McCaffrey has recorded at least 75 catches in each of his first three NFL seasons and is the fifth running back in NFL history with at least three career seasons of at least 75 receptions, joining LE’VEON BELL (three seasons), LARRY CENTERS (five), ROGER CRAIG (three) and Pro Football Hall of Famer MARSHALL FAULK (five).

McCaffrey has 2,162 career receiving yards and surpassed ROGER CRAIG (2,118 receiving yards) for the most receiving yards by a running back in his first three seasons since 1966.

Three rookies – Los Angeles Rams safety TAYLOR RAPP (31-yard interception return), Kansas City safety JUAN THORNHILL (46-yard interception return) and Tampa Bay linebacker DEVIN WHITE (14-yard fumble recovery) – each recorded a defensive touchdown on Sunday.

With three defensive touchdowns, Week 13 marks the third week since 1990 in which three rookies each recorded a defensive touchdown, joining Week 17 of the 2004 season (ROBERT GEATHERS, DEANGELO HALL and JONATHAN VILMA) and Week 6 of the 1999 season (Pro Football Hall of Famer CHAMP BAILEY, ANDY KATZENMOYER and DONALD MITCHELL).

Dolphins kicker JASON SANDERS caught a one-yard touchdown pass from punter MATT HAACK in the Dolphins’ 37-31 win over Philadelphia.

Sanders, with his first career touchdown catch, is the first kicker with a receiving touchdown since JIM TURNER (October 16, 1977).

Eagles tight end ZACH ERTZ registered three receptions on Sunday. He has 70 receptions in 2019, his fifth career season with at least 70 catches, tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer SHANNON SHARPE (five) for the fourth-most such seasons by a tight end in NFL history.

Other notable performances from Sunday include:

Los Angeles Rams quarterback JARED GOFF passed for 424 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 118.0 passer rating in the team’s 34-7 win at Arizona.

Goff, in his fourth NFL season, has passed for at least 400 yards and two touchdowns in four career games, tied with DAK PRESCOTT (four) for the second-most such games in a player’s first four seasons in NFL history. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (seven) had more.

Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES threw his 70th career touchdown pass in the Chiefs’ 40-9 win over Oakland.

Mahomes reached 70 career touchdown passes in his 27th career game, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (29 games) as the fastest player to reach 70 career touchdown passes in NFL history.