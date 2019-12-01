Redskins face the Panthers in Charlotte, look for second straight win

CHARLOTTE – When the Washington Redskins (2-9) travel to Charlotte on Sunday, they look to pick up their second straight win for the first time this season.

Washington will be without Pro Bowl linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, who’s missing a game for the first time in his career. Kerrigan, selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, has played in 139 consecutive regular season games – never missing a start.

Kerrigan has been selected to four Pro Bowls. This season, he has 4.5 sacks in 11 games.

Dwayne Haskins will make his third start after being named the team’s starting quarterback.

“I don’t think he’s far off at all, I just think it’s a matter of more experience and in terms of correcting it, going back to his fundamental techniques, making sure when they are correct he is good. There are clearly enough examples on film today as we watched as a staff and as a position, watching his feet. When they’re right and his eyes are right and his timing is right, he gets through the progression, his delivery was accurate and he’s making plays. So there are a lot of positives that came out of this game about his performance and there are a lot of things he’s got to learn to get better at as well.”

The last time the Redskins faced Carolina was in Week 6 of last season and Washington won 23-17. The Redskins have an 8-6 all-time series lead.

You can watch Washington and face the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on News 3 at 1:00 p.m.