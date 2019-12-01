Redskins wrangle Panthers behind dominant defense, rushing attack

CHARLOTTE, NC – In what’s seen by many as a lost season, the Redskins delivered their best game of the season Sunday.

The Redskins used a dominant rushing attack and a smothering defense to score 29 unanswered points against the Carolina Panthers en route to their second straight victory. Washington improves to 3-and-9 on the season – and has yet to be officially eliminated from the playoffs.

Carolina scored touchdowns on its first two possessions, driving the Redskins into a 14-0 hole. However, Washington stormed back behind three rushing touchdowns – two from Derrius Guice and one from Adrian Peterson. The Redskins had just two rushing touchdowns all season entering Sunday’s contest.

The Redskins defense stiffened up following the Panthers’ two touchdown drives. Washington sacked Carolina quarterback Kyle Allen six times. However, the Panthers scored a touchdown and recovered an onside kick in the game’s final two minutes to make things interesting.

Washington plays at Green Bay next Sunday.