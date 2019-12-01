Police searching for two suspects after armed business robbery in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after an armed robbery took place on November 30.

Around 7:25 p.m., Newport News police responded to the Miller Mart, at 15428 Warwick Blvd., in reference to a robbery from the business.

The preliminary investigation revealed that two armed males walked inside the business and demanded money. One of them struck the clerk with a firearm before the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the business.

The clerk suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police say.

The suspects are both described as black males, possibly teenagers or young adults. They were both wearing black masks and all black clothing.

There is no additional information to release at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information that can assist police is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.