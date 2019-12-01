Police are investigating after armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating after an armed robbery took place on Sunday.

Around 5:55 a.m., officials received a call in reference to a business robbery that had just taken place at the 7-Eleven convenience store located in the 2100 block of Executive Drive.

The investigation revealed that the suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the business on foot, police say.

The suspect is described as a black male last seen wearing a black knit cap, a black and white bandanna covering his face, a black jacket, and dark pants. There are no photos of the suspect available at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757)–727–6111 or the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.