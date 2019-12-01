3 people, dog displaced after Virginia Beach residential fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a residential fire that left three people and a dog displaced Sunday morning.

According to the department, the call came in at 11:47 a.m. Crews responded to the 4500 block of Intervale Court, located in the Salem Woods section of the city.

When crews arrived, they reported light smoke showing from the residence. The fire was under control within 10 minutes, and was marked out at 12:17 p.m.

Arrangements are being made to assist the family. There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.