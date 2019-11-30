The Locker Room Show | November 29

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink delivers high school highlights from across Hampton Roads during the season's third week of the postseason. Seven teams from our area enter the weekend still alive in the Virginia High School League (VHSL) playoffs, and tonight's Friday Football Frenzy Locker Room show covers each and every one of the seven.

Games showcased during the show include: Maury vs. Salem, Churchland vs. Lake Taylor and Thomas Dale vs. Oscar Smith.