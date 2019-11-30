The Locker Room Show | November 29

Posted 12:08 am, November 30, 2019

Malik Newton, Lake Taylor High School football

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink delivers high school highlights from across Hampton Roads during the season's third week of the postseason. Seven teams from our area enter the weekend still alive in the Virginia High School League (VHSL) playoffs, and tonight's Friday Football Frenzy Locker Room show covers each and every one of the seven.

Games showcased during the show include: Maury vs. Salem, Churchland vs. Lake Taylor and Thomas Dale vs. Oscar Smith.

