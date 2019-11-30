‘Scuba Santa’ swims into Virginia Aquarium for holiday season

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Visitors to the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center this holiday season might see something a little strange swimming by in the Red Sea Tunnel — Santa Claus.

“Scuba Santa” began Saturday, November 30 and will run on Saturdays and Sundays in December at 10:30 a.m.

During the program, Santa can be seen swimming in the tunnel, diving with the aquarium’s spotted eagle rays and zebra shark.

The program will run through December 22, and is included with admission.

