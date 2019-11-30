Police investigating after armed robbery at Hampton convenience store

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating after an armed robbery took place November 25.

Around 6:42 p.m., officials received a call in reference to a business robbery that had just occurred at the Stop-n-Go convenience store located in the 1700 block of North Mallory Street.

The investigation revealed that the suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the business on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, last seen wearing a black jacket, dark pants, and a black mask.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757)–727–6111 or the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

