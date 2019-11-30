How Death Doulas are working to change the way people view death

Monday on News 3 at 5, learn how the increase in people training to become Death Doulas is changing the conversation about death.

RICHMOND, Va. – Death Doulas are on the rise in Virginia.

Since 2015, more than 300 people across the country have become certified Death Doulas through INDELA, the International End of Life Doula Association. In Virginia, there are a total of 13. Two of them are Shelby Kirillin and Nancy Hansen. Together they make up A Peaceful Passing.

From Richmond, they help people dying navigate their final days of life. It’s like being a Birth Doula but on the opposite side of the spectrum.

“We work with the person who is dying talking about regrets and unfinished business and guilt and shame,” explained Kirillin.

They also help they communicate their final wishes to family members who are also supported by the Death Doulas.

“Our main focus is on the person who is dying but the breath of the work is with everyone involved,” said Kirillin. “They are so overwhelmed with to-do lists and care giving lists that they are not giving a pause to given space to start digesting what they are experiencing.”

Death Doulas do not provide any medical advice or information. They are strictly there to help those who are dying come to terms with their death.

