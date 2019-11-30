Flour sold nationwide voluntarily recalled due to potential presence of E. coli

Hodgson Mill is voluntarily recalling specific lots of unbleached all-purpose white flour due to the potential presence of pathogenic E. coli, according to a release by the FDA.

Five-pound bags of the flour with lot codes listed Lot# 001042 and 005517 are the only products affected. The bags’ “Best By” dates are October 1 and 2, 2020.

Consumers who have purchased 5 lb packages of Unbleached All-Purpose White Wheat Flour with those lot codes are urged to stop using the product immediately and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

No reports of illness were confirmed related to the product, according to the FDA.