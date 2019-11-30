× First Warning Forecast: Rain becomes widespread overnight and Sunday

Don’t expect much sunshine this weekend. Looks like we will be socked in with clouds until Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay fairly steady in the 40s overnight and will actually rise a bit due to a warm front moving through. Rain will become likely overnight and through the day on Sunday. Sunday will be milder with highs reaching the 60s. There will be a bit of a breeze with winds out of the southeast at 15-20 mph, with a few higher gusts.

Showers will linger into Monday as the system pulls away. Especially during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs near 50.

Sunshine will return on Tuesday, but it will be cooler with many of us struggling to get out of the 40s. Morning wind chills in the 20s are possible. BRR!

Rain chances will remain low through Thursday. Temperatures will be mainly in the low 50s. Rain chances will increase on Friday as a strong cold front moves through. Just keeping a 30 percent chance right now. Highs will top out in the low and mid 50s. A big drop in temperatures for Saturday. Many areas will be 10 degrees colder than Saturday with highs struggling to get out of the mid 40s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed Trace)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

Today is the last day of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Here are some highlights:

https://www.noaa.gov/media-release/active-2019-atlantic-hurricane-season-comes-to-end

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.