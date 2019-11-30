× First Warning Forecast: Dreary, with light showers spreading across the area

Light rain will spread west to east today associated with an area of low pressure. Don’t expect much sunshine this weekend. Looks like we will be socked in with clouds until Tuesday. Today will be the drier and cooler than Sunday. Temperatures will only warm into the low and mid 40s.

Temperatures will stay fairly steady in the 40s overnight and will actually rise a bit due to a warm front moving through. Rain will become likely overnight and through the day on Sunday. Sunday will be milder with highs reaching the 60s. There will be a bit of a breeze with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Showers will linger into Monday as the system pulls away. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs near 50.

Sunshine will return on Tuesday, but it will be cooler with many of us struggling to get out of the 40s.

Rain chances will remain low for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will be mainly in the low 50s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed Trace)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

Today is the last day of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Here are some highlights:

https://www.noaa.gov/media-release/active-2019-atlantic-hurricane-season-comes-to-end

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.