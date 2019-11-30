Clerk injured in Newport News armed gas station robbery, police searching for suspects

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery that left a store clerk injured Saturday.

According to the department, the call for the robbery came in at 7:25 p.m.

When officers responded to the Citgo/Miller Mart at 15428 Warwick Boulevard, they learned that two armed males walked into the business and demanded money. One of them struck the clerk with a firearm before the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and fled.

The clerk’s injuries are non-life threatening, according to police.

The suspects are both described as black males, possibly teenagers or young adults. They were both wearing black masks and all black clothing.

There is no additional information to release at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing. If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.