2 people displaced following Virginia Beach residential fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two Virginia Beach residents are being assisted after a fire at their home in the Rosemont Forest South section of the city, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

The call came in at 11:48 a.m. Saturday. When crews responded to the 1300 block of Darien Court, they found smoke showing from the rear of the residence.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes and was reported out at 12:20 p.m.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.