‘Skins scoop: Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan to miss first game of his nine-year career

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – For the first time in his NFL career, Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan will miss a regular season game.

The Pro Bowl linebacker has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Carolina due to a concussion he suffered in last Sunday’s victory vs. Detroit. Kerrigan, selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, has played in 139 consecutive regular season games – never missing a start.

Kerrigan has been selected to four Pro Bowls. This season, he has 4.5 sacks in 11 games.

Washington (2-and-9) faces the Carolina Panthers Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast LIVE on News 3.