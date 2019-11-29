‘Skins scoop: Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan to miss first game of his nine-year career

Posted 1:33 pm, November 29, 2019, by , Updated at 01:40PM, November 29, 2019

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – For the first time in his NFL career, Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan will miss a regular season game.

Ryan Kerrigan #91 of the Washington Redskins. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Pro Bowl linebacker has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Carolina due to a concussion he suffered in last Sunday’s victory vs. Detroit. Kerrigan, selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, has played in 139 consecutive regular season games – never missing a start.

Kerrigan has been selected to four Pro Bowls. This season, he has 4.5 sacks in 11 games.

Washington (2-and-9) faces the Carolina Panthers Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast LIVE on News 3.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.