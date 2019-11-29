Several people stabbed in Dutch city, police say

Several people have been wounded in a stabbing incident in the Dutch city of The Hague, the city’s police said Friday evening.

The police did not give a motive.

“Stabbing incident with multiple wounded on the Big Market Street in The Hague. Emergency Services are on the scene. More information to follow from this account,” police tweeted.

The incident happened at a busy shopping street in the center of the city.

The news comes hours after a man was shot dead in central London by police officers, in a terrorist stabbing incident that left a number of people injured.