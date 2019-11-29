Military themed doggy daycare opens with family fun in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A military themed doggy daycare is opening in Portsmouth and they want to celebrate with you!

Port Rover is a new, family owned business that’s opening on December 8.

The business will be a doggy daycare, boarding, grooming and pet care facility.

The grand opening celebration will be a fundraiser for Operation Save a Shelter Dog, the owner said.

Pictures with Santa, crafts, games, tours of the facility and a cookout will also be offered!

Port Rover owners said the Virginia Beach SPCA will be spaying and neutering pets and giving vaccines in their parking lot on Saturday, December 7 as well. Call ahead and make an appointment for surgeries.