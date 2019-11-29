Man shot while in Hampton residence on Thanksgiving

HAMPTON, Va. – Police officer are investigating a shooting that happened on Thanksgiving day.

Around 2:30 p.m., Public Safety Communications got a call about a shooting in the 700 block of Milton Drive.

Officers found a 23-year-old male victim who had been struck by gunfire. Police said his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was inside a residence on Milton Drive when he was shot.

There were no other injuries reported.

Officers said the victim was not entirely cooperative with investigators. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you have information that can help call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting P3Tips.com.