Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Widespread rain and more wind this weekend

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain this weekend… Bundle up again tonight if you have plans to be out and about. It’ll be cold with lows in the mid 30s. Thankfully the wind won’t be as strong and will be out of the north between 5 and 10 mph. We’ll start with mostly clear skies but become partly cloudy overnight.

Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday morning with clouds building in through the day. It’ll be another chilly afternoon, as highs will return to the upper 40s. Most of Saturday will be dry but showers will build in during the evening and become widespread overnight.

We will see mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with on and off showers most of the day. Highs will warm to near 60 on Sunday. Winds will pick up, south at 15 to 20 with gusts 30 mph+ likely.

A shower or two may linger into Monday as the system pulls away from the coast. On the back side of the system will be drier and cooler air as highs next week will return to the low 50s.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: N 5-10

Saturday: Clouds Building In, PM Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Saturday Night: Widespread Showers. Lows near 40s. Winds: S 15-20G30+

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 29th

2005 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Central Virginia

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

