× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Cooler today, rain this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain this weekend… Bundle up if you are heading out shopping today. Temperatures will start in the 30s and low 40s this morning. It will feel about 5 degrees cooler due to north winds at 10 to 15 mph. We will see sunshine again today with a few clouds mixing in. Temperatures will struggle to hit 50 this afternoon.

Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday morning with clouds building in through the day. Most of Saturday will be dry but showers will build in Saturday night. Highs will return to the upper 40s.

We will see mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with on and off showers most of the day. Highs will warm to near 60 on Sunday. Winds will pick up, south at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

Cooler air will return next week with highs in the low 50s.

Today: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 10-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Clouds Building In, PM Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 29th

2005 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Central Virginia

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

