Commonwealth Cup, Coastal crown go to UVA after 39-30 victory vs. Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – On the day after Thanksgiving, when leftovers are popular, both Virginia Tech and Virginia enjoyed a healthy dose of seconds. The two teams combine for six touchdowns in the second half of a thrilling Commonwealth Cup.

However, it’s the Hokies who are going home with a stomach ache after Virginia beats Virginia Tech 39-30 to snap a 15-year losing streak vs. its arch rival. The victory gives UVA its first ACC Coastal division title. The Wahoos will face Clemson in next Saturday’s ACC title game.

Brian Delaney’s 48-yard field goal with 1:23 on the clock to break a 30-30 tie was the difference in the game. The victory was sealed when Tech’s Hendon Hooker was sacked by Mandy Alonso in the end zone. UVA’s Eli Hanback recovered the fumble for a Cavaliers touchdown with 1:01 left in the fourth quarter.

Virginia led 13-6 at the half after keeping Tech out of the end zone for the entire first half.

The Hokies took their first lead of the game on a Deshawn McClease touchdown run with 4:42 to play in the third quarter. It was one of three third quarter TDs scored by the Hokies, who led 27-20 entering the fourth quarter. But Wayne Taulapapa’s two-yard touchdown run tied the game at 27 with 13:30 to play in the fourth quarter.

Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins accounted for 475 total yards and three touchdowns, as Virginia became the seventh team in seven years to win the ACC Coastal division crown.