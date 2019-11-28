Watch: ODU Women’s Basketball shares what they are thankful for on Thanksgiving

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – While many in Hampton Road are either at home or away with family, members of the Old Dominion University’s Women’s Basketball Team are in California for a game. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t thankful for so much in their lives.

The team released a video where players shared what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving.

We have a lot to be thankful for. Happy Thanksgiving from ODU Women's Basketball 🦃🍂🥧#Empower | #Monarchs pic.twitter.com/fomnY462k1 — ODU Women's Basketball (@ODUWBB) November 28, 2019

While it is not known if the video was recorded on Thanksgiving, it was tweeted out on Thursday.

The Monarchs are 3-1 overall on the season, receiving its first loss in a close overtime game to the University of Virginia on Sunday.

ODU will next play Friday in California against Cal Poly.