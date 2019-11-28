Watch: ODU Women’s Basketball shares what they are thankful for on Thanksgiving

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – While many in Hampton Road are either at home or away with family, members of the Old Dominion University’s Women’s Basketball Team are in California for a game. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t thankful for so much in their lives.
The team released a video where players shared what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving.
While it is not known if the video was recorded on Thanksgiving, it was tweeted out on Thursday.
The Monarchs are 3-1 overall on the season, receiving its first loss in a close overtime game to the University of Virginia on Sunday.
ODU will next play Friday in California against Cal Poly.